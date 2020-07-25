1,843 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,433,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

NYSE:TRV opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

