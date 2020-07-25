Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

