Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.