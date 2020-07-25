4,115 Shares in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

JPGB opened at $50.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99.

