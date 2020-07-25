Nwam LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $39,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

NYSE TWLO opened at $248.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

