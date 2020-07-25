Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 2,335 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

