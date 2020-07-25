Nwam LLC Invests $248,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.12.
Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.06.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
