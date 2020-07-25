Nwam LLC Invests $248,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.00 and its 200 day moving average is $274.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

