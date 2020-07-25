Nwam LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 18.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $8.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

