Nwam LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,979,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,534,000 after acquiring an additional 513,044 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,620 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 323,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

