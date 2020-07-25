Nwam LLC Grows Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.13% of First Internet Bancorp worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

