Nwam LLC Increases Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

