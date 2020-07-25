Nwam LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Gerdau SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

