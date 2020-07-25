Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 668.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

