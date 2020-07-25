Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 822 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $280.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

