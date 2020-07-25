HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 5,164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $243.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.01 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.76.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

