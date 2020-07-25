Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

HTD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

