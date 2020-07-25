Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

