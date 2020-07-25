Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $158,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

BMTC opened at $27.83 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

