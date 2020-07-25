Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $168,000 in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $983.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $582,770. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

