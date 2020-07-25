Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 238.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,174.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

