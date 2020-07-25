Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Lawson Products worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of LAWS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

