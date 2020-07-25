Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Cadiz worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cadiz by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

CDZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $10.51 on Friday. Cadiz Inc has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadiz Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

