BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFIN shares. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.55. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 15.17%. Analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,148.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.