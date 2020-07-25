GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.
About GENFIT S A/ADR
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
