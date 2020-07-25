GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

