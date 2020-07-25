SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

