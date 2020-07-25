SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.99 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

