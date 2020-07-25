Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

