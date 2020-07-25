Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Sell

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,052,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sunrun by 62.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

