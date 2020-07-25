Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,591,000 after buying an additional 288,724 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.