Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.80% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

