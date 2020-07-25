SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get SurModics alerts:

SRDX opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SurModics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in SurModics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.