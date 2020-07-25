Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Inogen has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Inogen by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 559.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.