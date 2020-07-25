SIG (LON:SHI) PT Raised to GBX 35 at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHI. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.29 ($0.79).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.25. The company has a market cap of $363.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89.

SIG (LON:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). Equities research analysts anticipate that SIG will post 1191.6889958 earnings per share for the current year.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.