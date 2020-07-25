PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,755,000 after purchasing an additional 213,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after buying an additional 283,095 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

