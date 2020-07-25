Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ORTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,253,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6,219.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 963,397 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

