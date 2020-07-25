Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to “Neutral”

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($5.91) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 395 ($4.86). Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.11) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 549.93 ($6.77).

STAN opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.30. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

