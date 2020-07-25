Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to “Neutral”

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($5.91) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 395 ($4.86). Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.11) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 549.93 ($6.77).
STAN opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.30. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.