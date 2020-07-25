Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Raised to GBX 650

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 537 ($6.61) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.40 ($6.48).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON TM17 opened at GBX 615 ($7.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.56 million and a PE ratio of 48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($7.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 553.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.