MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

About MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.