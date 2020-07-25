Liberum Capital Increases Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 5,290

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 5,100 ($62.76) to GBX 5,290 ($65.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($52.92) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,310 ($53.04) to GBX 4,370 ($53.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,774.09 ($58.75).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,678 ($57.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,385.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,294.02. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

