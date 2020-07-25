State Street Corp Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

