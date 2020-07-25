State Street Corp Buys 2,726 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.96% of Howard Hughes worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,027.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HHC stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.62. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

