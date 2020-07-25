State Street Corp Acquires 79,192 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Virtusa worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $990.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.