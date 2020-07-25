EVRAZ’s (EVRZF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRZF stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.