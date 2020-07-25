Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Emera has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

