Alliance Global Partners Increases Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $14.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.70 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Curaleaf stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

