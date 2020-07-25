Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $9.75

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

