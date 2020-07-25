Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Lowered to $9.75

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.