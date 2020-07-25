CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. CIELO S A/S has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $639.32 million for the quarter.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

