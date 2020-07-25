China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research raised China Tower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get China Tower alerts:

CHWRF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.