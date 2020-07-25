Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Northcoast Research

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.91 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.66 and a 200 day moving average of $344.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

