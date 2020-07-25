Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

