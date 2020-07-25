Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

